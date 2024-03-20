Meity notifies fact check unit under PIB as authorised unit for Centre

On March 11, the Bombay High Court refused to grant an interim stay on setting up a FCU under the recently amended I-T Rules to identify fake and false content on social media against the government. The High Court had said that no grave and irreparable loss would be caused.

The court had said the balance of convenience tilts in favour of the government, which made it clear that political opinions, satire and comedy are aspects not sought to be linked to the business of the union government.

The petitioners had expressed fear that exchange of information in the form of political discourses or comments, political satire, and so on may be targeted if such a fact checking unit is notified.

The petitioners have filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order and it is slated to be taken up on Thursday.