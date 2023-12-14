Menstruation not 'handicap': Smriti Irani opposes paid leave policy

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani express her opposition to the idea of paid menstrual leaves for women as she answered a question by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Manoj Kumar Jha in the Rajya Sabha.

"As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle are not a handicap; it's a natural part of women’s life journey…" Irani said.

Jha had asked about the measures that the government for making compulsory provisions for employers to grant a certain number of leaves to female employees.

"We should not propose issues where women are in some way denied an equal opportunity just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation,” Irani added.

Furthermore, she informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders.

The Centre already implements a scheme for the promotion of menstrual hygiene among girls in the 10-19 age group, she told the House.

The scheme is supported by the National Health Mission through the State Programme Implementation Plan route, based on the proposals received from the states or Union Territories. One of the major objectives of the scheme is to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene, Irani said.

