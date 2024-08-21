Meritorious SC/ST, OBC, EWS candidates entitled to be considered in horizontal quota: Supreme Court

They also said the meritorious students of reserved category who have studied in government schools must be allotted MBBS seats of unreserved category government school quota before they are released to the open category.

The Madhya Pradesh government said it was not possible to shift the category of vertical reservation like the SC/ST/OBC/EWS to the horizontal category of UR-GS.

The bench, however, said it was well settled that a candidate belonging to any of the vertical reservation categories, who on the basis of his own merit is entitled to be selected in the open or general category, will be selected against the general category and his selection would not be counted against the quota reserved for such vertical reservation categories.

"This principle would also apply to the cases of horizontal reservation," the bench said, noting the meritorious candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC, who on their own merit, were entitled to be selected against the UR-GS quota, have been denied the seats against the open seats in the GS quota.

The court set aside the Madhya Pradesh High Court's judgment which dismissed writ petitions challenging the decision of the Department of Medical Education of not allotting MBBS Unreserved (UR) Category Government School (GS) quota seats to the meritorious reserved candidates, who had passed from government schools.