Release artworks of Souza and Padamsee seized on 'obscenity' ground, Bombay HC tells Customs

The bench allowed a petition filed by a firm, B K Polimex India Pvt Ltd, owned by city-based businessman and art connoisseur Mustafa Karachiwala against the customs order.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 10:58 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 10:58 IST
India NewsCustomsBombay High Court

