MI was Shah Rukh Khan's 'first choice', KKR 'eventual pick', claims Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi, credited as being one of the creators of the IPL, is grabbing headlines after he claimed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was, at first, eager to buy stakes of Mumbai Indians (MI), and not that of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - the franchise he co-owns at the moment, along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.