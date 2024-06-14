Migration, Indo-Pacific on agenda for G7 Summit ahead of PM Modi's meeting

Bari: The Group of Seven leading industrialised nations of the world discussed issues of migration followed by the Indo-Pacific and economic security on Friday.

The second day of the three-day G7 Summit in the southern Italian region of Apulia will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

Modi, who was received by Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao as he arrived for his first overseas visit after being sworn in for a third term as PM, will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders ahead of a customary G7 'family photo'.