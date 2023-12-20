Mimicry was done by Modi in LS, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee says; clarifies 'never had any intention' to hurt anyone

"I have never had any intention to hurt anyone...Does he really behave like this in Rajya Sabha? Mimicry was done by the PM in Lok Sabha between 2014-2019...", he told reporters.

A row erupted over the mimicry of Dhankhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dialling the VP following the incident. President Murmu too expressed sorrow over the 'insult' to the VP.

The Winter Session of the Parliament has witnessed mounting disruptions in the past few days in both Houses, following the security breach on December 13. As many as 141 MPs have been suspended as a result, prompting a political slugfest between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition.

A police complaint, meanwhile, has been filed against Banerjee for his actions.