Minor leak from glass dome of Parliament building fixed: Lok Sabha Secretariat

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday said a minor water leak in the new Parliament building was due to displacement of an adhesive material used to fix glass domes over the lobby and corrective measures were taken immediately.

The statement came as several opposition members shared videos of the leaking roof of the new Parliament building and questioned the weather resilience of the structure.

"During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.