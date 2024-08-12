'Mitra Shakti': India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise begins

New Delhi: A joint exercise between the militaries of India and Sri Lanka got underway in the island nation on Monday to facilitate interoperability and sharing of best practices, the defence ministry said.

The 10th edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya, will be conducted from August 12-25. It will enhance the joint military capability to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under the UN mandate, the ministry said.

Joint exercise 'Mitra Shakti' is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Sri Lanka. Its last edition was conducted in Pune in November 2023.