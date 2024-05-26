Hawala channels used to pay for smuggling weapons into Manipur, Mizoram from Myanmar: NIA

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that investigations into a case related to smuggling of weapons in the Northeast has revealed that hawala channels are being used to transfer payments for smuggling of arms and ammunition by Myanmar-based network into Manipur and Mizoram.
The NIA made the claim after it carried out raids in six locations including a gun shop in Mizoram capital Aizawl on Saturday and arrested a resident Solomons alias Hminga for his alleged involvement in arms smuggling.
A large quantity of explosives material, ammunition, digital devices, documents and other incriminating materials were seized during the crackdown, said a statement issued by NIA on Saturday evening.
The NIA had earlier arrested another Mizoram resident, Laigaihawma, in connection with the case.
"Investigations have revealed that the accused had established a network in the bordering areas of Myanmar and Mizoram to procure and transfer arms and ammunition, and also smuggle explosives into Mizoram and Manipur from across the Myanmar border," the agency said.
The NIA said that Laigaihawma's associate Lalmuanawma alias Mangliana, who is still absconding, is originally from Myanmar.
"With the help of their Myanmar based associates, they were supplying arms, ammunition and explosives in Mizoram and Manipur. He was also involved in sending supplies of arms and ammunition to Myanmar based armed groups," the NIA further said.
The investigations, which are still continuing, have further revealed that hawala channels were being used to transfer payments for arms and ammunition trafficking, it said.
The NIA also said that it had registered a case on December 26, 2023, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and UA(P) Act based on the information about a large-scale illegal arms, ammunition and explosives supply network operating in the North-eastern region of the country.
The NIA had started investigation into arms smuggling amid the conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, which began in May last year and has already led to killing of 225 people and displacement of over 60,000 others.
