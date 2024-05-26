Hawala channels used to pay for smuggling weapons into Manipur, Mizoram from Myanmar: NIA

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that investigations into a case related to smuggling of weapons in the Northeast has revealed that hawala channels are being used to transfer payments for smuggling of arms and ammunition by Myanmar-based network into Manipur and Mizoram.

The NIA made the claim after it carried out raids in six locations including a gun shop in Mizoram capital Aizawl on Saturday and arrested a resident Solomons alias Hminga for his alleged involvement in arms smuggling.

A large quantity of explosives material, ammunition, digital devices, documents and other incriminating materials were seized during the crackdown, said a statement issued by NIA on Saturday evening.

The NIA had earlier arrested another Mizoram resident, Laigaihawma, in connection with the case.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused had established a network in the bordering areas of Myanmar and Mizoram to procure and transfer arms and ammunition, and also smuggle explosives into Mizoram and Manipur from across the Myanmar border," the agency said.