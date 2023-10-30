Candidates who won by the highest margin in Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018

Here is a look at the candidates who won by the highest margin in the last election.

MNF’s Lalruatkima who contested from Aizawl West Ii won with a margin of 2,720 votes (margin percentage - 16.2 per cent). He secured 16,836 votes out of the total 19,723.

MNF’s Zoramthanga, who was fielded from the Aizawl East I seat won with 19,488 out of 21,253, which is a margin of 2,504 (margin percentage - 12.8 per cent).

Dr K Beichhua of MNF representing the Siaha constituency won with a margin of 2,468 (margin percentage - 15.2 per cent). He had won 16,236 seats out of 20,316.

K Pachhunga who represented Lunglei South was elected to power with a margin of 2,441 votes (margin percentage - 16.9 per cent). He had secured 14,461 votes out of the total 16,482.

Indian National Congress’s Nihar Kanti Chakma from the West Tuipui seat of Lunglei district won after bagging 12,847 votes out of the total 13,963. The margin stood at 2,385 (margin percentage - 18.6 per cent).

Polling will be held in the state in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Based on IndiaVotes data)