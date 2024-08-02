Mizoram CM meets Amit Shah, seeks meeting with ITLF regarding Manipur conflict

Guwahati: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange a meeting with Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an umbrella body of tribal organisations in Manipur, to discuss ways to end the conflict.

A statement issued by Mizoram CM's office on Friday evening said Lalduhoma made the request during his meeting with Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting was held hours after Lalduhoma told DH that he was requested by his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh to facilitate the talks with the Kuki-Zo organisations in order to end the conflict. Singh made the request during his meeting with Lalduhoma in New Delhi on July 28.

Singh approached Lalduhoma as the Kukis share ethnic ties with the Mizos and many consider the Mizoram CM as their leader. Kuki-Zo organisations including the ITLF refused to take part in talks which involved Biren Singh, a Meitei, alleging his involvement in the conflict.

Singh on Wednesday told the Assembly that 226 people have died in the conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kukis since May last year. He said that efforts were on to initiate talks and end the conflict.