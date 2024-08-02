Mizoram CM meets Amit Shah, seeks meeting with ITLF regarding Manipur conflict

Guwahati: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange a meeting with Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an umbrella body of tribal organisations in Manipur, to discuss ways to end the conflict.
A statement issued by Mizoram CM's office on Friday evening said Lalduhoma made the request during his meeting with Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.
The meeting was held hours after Lalduhoma told DH that he was requested by his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh to facilitate the talks with the Kuki-Zo organisations in order to end the conflict. Singh made the request during his meeting with Lalduhoma in New Delhi on July 28.
Singh approached Lalduhoma as the Kukis share ethnic ties with the Mizos and many consider the Mizoram CM as their leader. Kuki-Zo organisations including the ITLF refused to take part in talks which involved Biren Singh, a Meitei, alleging his involvement in the conflict.
Singh on Wednesday told the Assembly that 226 people have died in the conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kukis since May last year. He said that efforts were on to initiate talks and end the conflict.
Meiteis-Hmars of Jiribam meets
In what came as a hope to end the conflict in Manipur, organisations representing the Meitei and the Hmar community in conflict-hit Jiribam district on Thursday met for the first time in Cachar district of neighbouring Assam and decided to make efforts to bring normalcy.
They agreed to take steps to prevent incidents of arson and firing. The meeting was held at a CRPF camp at Dayapur in Cachar in the presence of officers of CRPF, Assam Rifles and Jiribam district officials. Representatives of Paite, Thadou Mizo of Jiribam district also attended the meeting.
Jiribam has remained on the boil since June after clashes broke out between the Meiteis and the Hmar community. Several houses belonging to both the communities have been burnt down and many fled the district fearing further conflict.
Published 02 August 2024, 14:34 IST