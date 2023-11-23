Mizoram Police reward Indigo staff who helped seize crystal meth worth over Rs 25 crore from Myanmar nationals

The contraband was found in two blue suitcases belonging to two women passengers, Lalremthangi and Tinchuaii of Letpanchhawng from neighbouring Myanmar. They were about to board a flight for New Delhi. A case was registered at the special Narcotics police station under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 1985 and Foreigners Act 1946, police said.

On October 6, Vanlalruati again detected one live .22 ammunition in the check-in baggage of a passenger, identified as William, from Churachandpur in Manipur. The passenger did not possess a valid licence to carry ammunition. The person was arrested and handed over to Sairang police station, police said.

"Mizoram Police commends the exemplary efforts of Vanlalruati for her outstanding role in the seizure of a substantial quantity of crystal meth and the detection of live .22 ammunition. We are pleased to recognize her diligent and vigilant actions, which have contributed significantly to maintaining security and upholding the law," said a statement issued by Mizoram Police.

"We would like to emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, including private sector employees like H T Vanlalruati, in combating criminal activities and ensuring public safety," read the statement.

Mizoram has been identified as one of the major transit routes for drug smugglers from Myanmar, with which the state shares a 510-km border. But most of the border remains unfenced.