Mizoram rains: Newly-constructed railway station collapses in Kawnpui

District administrations of Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit have issued separate public notices on Wednesday stating that all schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts.

Last week, schools were closed for five consecutive days in Aizawl and Kolasib districts and for a few days in south Mizoram's Siaha district due to heavy rain.

At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across the state since March this year, according to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department.

