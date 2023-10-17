MNF-ZPM are entry points for RSS and BJP: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Mizoram

Guwahati: Alleging that religion and culture of the Northeats are under severe attack from BJP and RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are acting as entry points for BJP and RSS and as instruments of that attack.
"Your religion, your language and culture is under attack. It is important that you understand their mechanism of this attack. The two parties here, MNF and ZPM are instruments of that attack. They are going to be used by the BJP to enter Mizoram. MNF is already working with the BJP and RSS and ZPM is no different. They are going to do exactly the same thing," Rahul said said while interacting with the mediapersons at Mizoram capital Aizawl.
Rahul will conclude his two-day visit to Mizoram on Tuesday, where the elections are being projected as a straight fight between the MNF and ZPM. Elections for the 40 member Assembly is scheduled on November 7.
Congress, which was pushed to the third spot with just five seats in 2018 elections, however claim that it is still a strong contender in the next elections.
"I am quite confident that Congress will form government in Mizoram. There is no question. It's quite clear that people of Mizoram understand what is being done. The real question is do you want RSS to control Mizoram? Yes or no. And RSS has two ways of controlling Mizoram. One is the ZPM and other is MNF. The Congress is ideologically opposed to the RSS, we will fight them tooth and nail in any corner of the country, wherever they are. They understand that, we also understand that. So for them these type of party like ZPM and MNF are entry points. And people of Mizoram understand that very clearly. That is why I am confident that Congress party will do very well," Rahul Gandhi said.
Talking about the health insurance scheme upto Rs. 25 lakh in Rajasthan, Rs. 2500 per quintol of rice as minimum support price given to farmers in Chhatisgarh and the social security schemes given by Congress government in Karnataka, Rahul promised similar social security initiatives for Mizoam too after coming to power.
"In Mizoram too, we will introduce similar schemes. We will give old age pension of Rs. 2,000 per month and LPG cylinders at Rs. 750. We plan to provide support to entrepreneurs, to weaker sections to transform their lives financially with banking and technical support."
Urging voters to look at the rrcord of Congress, Rahul said, "We are the party that brought Constitution. We are the party that defended the right of the weaker sections."
"Both the parties, no matter what they say. They are instruments of BJP and RSS to enter Mizoram. Congress party can never be the entry points for BJP because we are ideologically opposed to BJP. Separation between the ZPM and MNF is not as deep as you think. The ZPM and MNF are acting in the interests of BJP and both are saying. MNF has directly allied and ZPM has said that they would work with BJP.
MNF is an ally of NDA but BJP is not part of Mizoram government. In fact, BJP has decided to contest in all 40 constituencies. But the saffron party is yet to announce its candidates for the polls.