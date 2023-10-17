MNF-ZPM are entry points for RSS and BJP: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Mizoram

"Both the parties, no matter what they say. They are instruments of BJP and RSS to enter Mizoram. Congress party can never be the entry points for BJP because we are ideologically opposed to BJP. Separation between the ZPM and MNF is not as deep as you think. The ZPM and MNF are acting in the interests of BJP and both are saying. MNF has directly allied and ZPM has said that they would work with BJP.

MNF is an ally of NDA but BJP is not part of Mizoram government. In fact, BJP has decided to contest in all 40 constituencies. But the saffron party is yet to announce its candidates for the polls.