Myanmar army plane crash lands in Mizoram Airport, eight injured

Guwahati: A plane belonging to the Myanmar army crash landed at Lengpui airport in the outskirts of Mizoram's capital Aizawl, on Tuesday morning, injuring eight onboard.

Sources said the plane, which came to take back its soldiers from Mizoram, crashed while landing at the airport as it skidded off the runway. There were 14 persons on board including the crew.

"The plane is of a small size, 14 people were on board with the pilot, eight were injured and six are safe. The injured were rushed to Lengpui hospital," an official in Mizoram said.

The official, however, did not provide further details about how the incident took place.

At least 276 Myanmar army personnel fled to Mizoram and took shelter on January 17 after a gunfight with the rebels in which Khankha mountain Myanmar military base in Southern Chin state was reportedly captured by the rebels.

They entered Bandukbanga village in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, bordering Myanmar. A plane belonging to the Myanmar army, on Monday, took back 184 soldiers in two sorties from Lengpui airport. They had come again on Tuesday morning to take back the remaining 92 soldiers, sources said.