Mockery of public accountability: Congress slams SEBI over RTI rebuff

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The multiple conflicts of interest of the SEBI Chairperson that have been revealed so far are shocking in themselves. Now in a move that adds more fuel to the raging fire, SEBI has simply refused to divulge information to a RTI activist on instances of the SEBI Chairperson recusing herself on issues where there have been potential conflicts of interest."

"This makes a mockery of public accountability and transparency as far as SEBI is concerned," he said in a post on X late last night.