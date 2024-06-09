Modi 3.0 Cabinet: CMs who made the cut and those that did not

New Delhi: Several former chief ministers made their presence felt in the new Modi Cabinet – on Sunday six of them were sworn in. However, five former CMs, who contested polls, did not make it.

Prominent among former CMs who were sworn in include Rajnath Singh, former Haryana CM ML Khattar, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal from within the BJP.

Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2000 to 2002, held the defence portfolio in the last Modi Cabinet. Khattar, on the other hand, resigned as the CM in March this year when the BJP government in Haryana faced troubles with the JJP.