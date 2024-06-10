Modi 3.0 government: Ministers take oath in Hindi, English, display sartorial diversity

Tejashree Patel, a former MLA of Gujarat, and Nirmala Wadhwani, an ex-minister in the state cabinet also attended the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Modi 3.0 government unravelled against the backdrop of the magnificent sandstone dome of the colonnaded presidential palace lit in saffron, white and green. It was the final chapter of a 44-day election that saw the Modi-led BJP come to power with 240 seats, and now dependent on its allies in the NDA.