Modi 3.0 sends strong message of political, economic stability amidst rising geostrategic uncertainty: USIBC

In a separate statement, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said during Modi’s third term, they eagerly anticipate India’s journey towards becoming the third-largest economy and an influential global power, effectively leading both the global east and global south under his leadership in this term.

“We also anticipate continuation to infrastructural schemes like Make In India, Digital India, Startup India, Clean India, Sagarmala, Roadways as well as taking electricity and development to the last tribal village uplifting all Indian population out of poverty,” said Khanderao Kand, President and chief of policies and strategy, FIIDS.