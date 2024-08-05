Modi government 'nervous' to discuss workings of Home, Defence ministries after '56 inch' was 'cut down to size': Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said the Narendra Modi government is “nervous” to discuss the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Defence in Parliament as the “56 inch” was “cut down to size on June 4”.
His remarks in the Rajya Sabha came as the Opposition’s joint demand to choose MHA as one of the four ministries for discussion was turned down. Except for YSR Congress and BRS, 15 I.N.D.I.A parties and BJD had signed the letter demanding a discussion on MHA.
Initiating the debate on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, O’Brien said they were participating in the discussion as a “constructive opposition” despite their demand not being accepted.
“On June 4, the ‘56 inch’ was cut down to size. That is why we are discussing this (Ministry). That is why inspite of 15 Opposition parties requesting this government to discuss the MHA, this government is nervous to discuss the MHA,” he said in veiled reference to Modi.
He said all of them wanted to discuss the Ministry of Defence with “picnics happening on the border, they are coming over from China”.
While expressing hope that the government would agree for a discussion on MHA and Defence either in this or the next session, he said, “if you do not want to discuss, no problem. We will discuss it when we sit there (Treasury benches) next year.”
On the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, he said the government should “think nationally and act locally”. It should consult with local and state governments, communities and the private sector in a spirit of cooperation but “unfortunately, the spirit of consultation is antithetical to your (Modi government’s) thinking”, he said.
He also said the government should stop “grand” announcements like International Solar Alliance and One Sun, One World as they all remain announcements with “zero action”.
He also said the government should reduce its dependency on China and Taiwan and come up with policy decisions after discussions. “You are not running Gujarat Gymkhana. You are running the nation,” he said.
Published 05 August 2024, 11:27 IST