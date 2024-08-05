Modi government 'nervous' to discuss workings of Home, Defence ministries after '56 inch' was 'cut down to size': Derek O'Brien

“On June 4, the ‘56 inch’ was cut down to size. That is why we are discussing this (Ministry). That is why inspite of 15 Opposition parties requesting this government to discuss the MHA, this government is nervous to discuss the MHA,” he said in veiled reference to Modi.

He said all of them wanted to discuss the Ministry of Defence with “picnics happening on the border, they are coming over from China”.

While expressing hope that the government would agree for a discussion on MHA and Defence either in this or the next session, he said, “if you do not want to discuss, no problem. We will discuss it when we sit there (Treasury benches) next year.”

On the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, he said the government should “think nationally and act locally”. It should consult with local and state governments, communities and the private sector in a spirit of cooperation but “unfortunately, the spirit of consultation is antithetical to your (Modi government’s) thinking”, he said.

He also said the government should stop “grand” announcements like International Solar Alliance and One Sun, One World as they all remain announcements with “zero action”.

He also said the government should reduce its dependency on China and Taiwan and come up with policy decisions after discussions. “You are not running Gujarat Gymkhana. You are running the nation,” he said.