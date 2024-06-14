Modi government starting NEET scam cover-up: Congress President Kharge

New Delhi: Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the NEET exam issue, saying that he "cannot always remain a mute spectator" while demanding a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Modi government has started "covering up the NEET scam" through Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Referring to the arrest of 13 people in Bihar on charges of NEET paper leak where "education mafia" collected Rs 30-50 lakh each from aspirants and the busting of such a racket in Gujarat, Kharge asked, "What conclusion is drawn from this? Was the Modi government trying to fool the people of the country earlier or now? The Modi government has crushed the aspirations of 24 lakh youth."