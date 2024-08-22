Modi government to begin much-delayed population census in September: Report

New Delhi: India is likely to begin conducting a long-delayed population census in September, two government sources said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to plug important data gaps in his third term after years of criticism.

India's once-a-decade census was due to be completed in 2021 but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take about 18 months to complete the new survey after it begins next month, two government sources directly involved in the matter said.

Economists within the government and outside have criticised the delay in the latest census as it impacts the quality of many other statistical surveys including economic data, inflation and jobs estimates.