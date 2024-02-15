Modi govt selling national resources for political funding: Rahul slams Centre on electoral bonds scheme

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the electoral bonds scheme, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

In a landmark judgement, the apex court annulled the 2018 scheme and ordered disclosure of names of purchasers, value of bonds and the recipients.

Gandhi, who is in Bihar as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, offered his take in a post in Hindi on X.