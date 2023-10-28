Modi's big picture, and other small tussles

Welcome readers...

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has entered its second half and so have the poll preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. Just like the ten teams playing for the mega event in India, the plethora of political parties also are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they come out on top. Things are heating up in the World Cup and in our politics as well…

Some heavyweights were sent out to the political battlefield as parties declared more candidate lists for the upcoming polls, while verbal volleys continued with leaders finding enough to play politics in the World Cup season.

Amid all this, Mahua Moitra remained in headlines (though for the wrong reasons) as the alleged ‘cash-for-query’ scandal continued to trouble her politically and personally.

Meanwhile, a non-political statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being perceived to have the biggest political impact in the coming months...

And in Pakistan, a big, though expected, political turn took place.