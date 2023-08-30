Modi's international popularity questionable, but India's image more favourable: Report

The US-based Pew Research Center published a new report on August 29, highlighting international views of India as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some 30,861 adults in 24 countries, including India, were surveyed (28,250 of them not Indian citizens) as part of Pew's Global Attitudes Survey.

Following is a summary of some of the findings of the report:

International confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Public opinions about PM Modi vary by country, with a median of 40 per cent of the respondents expressing a lack of trust in his decisions regarding global affairs, while a median of 37 per cent said they had at least some level of confidence in the prime minister. Some 40 per cent of respondents in the US had never heard of Modi. There were also significant minorities in most nations who did not share an opinion.