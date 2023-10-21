Modi's megalomaniac order: Congress slams Centre over appointing officers as 'rath prabhari'

The order mentioned an internal order of the agriculture secretary of October 14 regarding showcasing or celebrating the achievements of the last nine years of the Modi government through the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' proposed to be organised across the country for disseminating information, awareness and extending services at the gram panchayat level from November 20 to January 25.