More trouble for Kangana Ranaut as Chandigarh court issues notice to actor-MP over 'Emergency'

A local court in Chandigarh issued a notice to Mandi MP and Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday asking her to appear before it on December 5, acting on a petition filed by an advocate over her controversial film Emergency.
The petition stated that the trailer of the film that is still online tried to tarnish the image of the Sikh community and the former jathedar of Akal Takht has been shown as a terrorist in the movie, as per a report in Hindustan Times.
“The actions of the defendant have hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. In such a situation, a demand has been made that UT’s SSP and SHO of Sector-36 police station should be ordered to register an FIR against the defendant (Kangana and others) under sections of spreading enmity between two communities in the name of religion, caste etc., inciting religious sentiments etc,” the petition reportedly read.
Kangana Ranaut’s film missed it September 6 scheduled release date, with the Bombay High Court refusing to grant any urgent relief by directing the censor board to certify the movie immediately.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had heard petitions filed by Sikh groups earlier this month claiming that the film contains scenes that may hurt their religious sentiments and may hence cause unrest.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) claimed there that the movie was yet to be issued a certificate.
The Madhya Pradesh HC then directed the censor board to consider the representation of the petitioner Sikh groups raising objections to the film before issuing the certificate to the movie.
The CBFC was directed to carry out the exercise and decide expeditiously.
During the hearing of the petition filed by Zee Entertainment, the Bombay HC said that while it was with the petitioner on the issue, it could not grant any relief in the wake of the Madhya Pradesh HC order.
The film has been caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.
"No one from the industry came out in my support. I feel I'm completely on my own," Ranaut had said earlier.
Asked about the possibility of the film being banned in Punjab, the actor said, "Some people are doing disgusting protests against me there, they are burning my effigies and instigating people against me."
Emergency is produced by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 18 September 2024, 05:21 IST