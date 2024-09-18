More trouble for Kangana Ranaut as Chandigarh court issues notice to actor-MP over 'Emergency'

A local court in Chandigarh issued a notice to Mandi MP and Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday asking her to appear before it on December 5, acting on a petition filed by an advocate over her controversial film Emergency.

The petition stated that the trailer of the film that is still online tried to tarnish the image of the Sikh community and the former jathedar of Akal Takht has been shown as a terrorist in the movie, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

“The actions of the defendant have hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. In such a situation, a demand has been made that UT’s SSP and SHO of Sector-36 police station should be ordered to register an FIR against the defendant (Kangana and others) under sections of spreading enmity between two communities in the name of religion, caste etc., inciting religious sentiments etc,” the petition reportedly read.

Kangana Ranaut’s film missed it September 6 scheduled release date, with the Bombay High Court refusing to grant any urgent relief by directing the censor board to certify the movie immediately.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had heard petitions filed by Sikh groups earlier this month claiming that the film contains scenes that may hurt their religious sentiments and may hence cause unrest.