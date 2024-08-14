Mumbai-London Air India flight returns due to pressurisation issue

Mumbai: A London-bound Air India flight, which departed from here on Wednesday morning with 354 people on board returned to the city after the pilot-in-command reported pressurisation issue in the cabin, a source said.

The aircraft landed safely, the source said.

"Air India flight AI-129 that had departed from here Wednesday morning returned to the city after the pilot reported pressurisation issue in the Boeing 777 aircraft cabin," the source told PTI.