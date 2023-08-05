Mumbai: Nine including CA get 3 years in jail for cheating bank of Rs 13 crore

Between 1994 and 2000, the convicted accused (besides one person who is absconding) prepared forged invoices, bills of exchange, lorry receipts, export orders/contracts and other documents and submitted them to Bank of Baroda, Bhadra Branch, Ahmedabad. On the basis of these documents, the bank granted them export packing credit, letter of credit, foreign bill discounting and inland bill discounting facilities to the tune of Rs 13.51 crore.