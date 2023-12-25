MV Chem Pluto strike was by a drone, confirms Navy; 3 missile destroyers are on deployment in Arabian Sea

“Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack. However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used,” a navy spokesperson said, ruling out the possibility of a missile strike.

Western Naval Command's Maritime Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with Coast Guard and all concerned agencies.

A Joint Investigation of the tanker by other agencies has commenced on completion of the analysis by the navy's explosive ordnance team.

MV Chem Pluto with 21 Indian and one Vietnamese crew has been cleared for further operation by the company-in-charge in Mumbai.

The ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the inspecting authorities before undertaking Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer of cargo. This is likely to be followed by docking and repairs of the damaged portion of MV Chem Pluto.

The commercial tanker, en route to Mangalore port, was hit by a suspected drone on Saturday when it was located 200 nautical miles southwest of Veraval in Gujarat.

While the identity of people behind the drone launch remains unknown, the strike happened amidst the attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting the commercial shipping vessels sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The MV Chem Pluto episode is the first report of a strike in the Arabian Sea.

A second commercial ship Gabon-flagged MV Sai Baba also came under attack by a drone in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, but none aboard was injured. The oil tanker had 25 Indian crew members.

The US Central Command stated that the attack on the MV Sai Baba in the Red Sea was the 15th attack on commercial shipping by the Houthis since October 17. Such attacks are in retaliation for the Israeli strike on the Gaza strip.