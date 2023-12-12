My father would say his stint with Indira Gandhi was 'golden period': Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Sharmishtha said that her father would often say that the Congress established parliamentary democracy and the 'job of upholding it lies with the party'.

Reacting to the criticism of the book, she said that none of the senior leaders have spoken over the book with only Prithviraj Chavan saying he cannot comment on it since he hasn't read it.

Noting that only Chidambaram turned up among Congress leaders, Sharmishtha said that she was pained.

"This reaction to a certain excerpt of the book shows that they should introspect and see whether they are actually upholding the values, actually practising what they are preaching," she opined.

Sharmishtha, who has quit politics, also clarified that she has not tried to tweak her father's views about anyone.

Talking about his association with Indira Gandhi, she said, "My father would say that the Indira Gandhi period was the golden period of his political life. Indiraji kept an eye on Baba. If there was one person with whom my father's loyalty lay, it was Indira Gandhi and nobody else."

Recalling how he rose through the ranks in Indira Gandhi's cabinet, she said it didn't happen in a day and underlined that the former prime minister was impressed by her father's homework.