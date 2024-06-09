Nadda sworn in, BJP stares at major rejig in party ranks

New Delhi: With BJP president JP Nadda sworn in as a cabinet minister in the government, the BJP is set to have a new president. Nadda, whose term will be up in June, was the health minister in the past.

The Rajya Sabha MP will represent Himachal in the Cabinet, after the BJP top brass did not repeat former union minister Anurag Thakur in the Cabinet. Nadda’s term, which ended in January this year, was extended by six months so that the party does not go through an overhaul just with the general elections at the doorstep.

This also points at a pattern within the BJP – in 2014, then president Rajnath Singh took oath on swearing day, making the way for Amit Shah as the president of the party. In 2019, too, then president Amit Shah took oath during the government formation, paving the way for JP Nadda to take over. Nadda was first made the BJP’s working president.