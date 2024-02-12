CBI files FIR against Nagaland's additional secretary, 2 others over 'bribery'

New Delhi: The CBI has filed an FIR against Nagaland's Additional Secretary (Agriculture) Jitendra Gupta and two other officials working in the Fostering Climate-Resilient Upland Farming System (FOCUS) project for allegedly receiving bribes of more than Rs two crore, officials said Monday.

The CBI has initiated the action on a complaint from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Income Tax Department, which had intercepted 2013-batch IAS officer Gupta and two of his co-passengers -- the then Deputy Conservator of Forests Rampaukai and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Animal Husbandry Department Auto Vihoi -- who were travelling from Dimapur to New Delhi on December 17, 2023, in a flight allegedly with huge cash. After registering the FIR, the CBI had conducted searches at the office of FOCUS in Kohima on February 8.

The Income Tax Department had seized Rs 71.50 lakh -- Rs 34.50 lakh from Vihoi's check-in bag, Rs 21 lakh from Rampaukai's check-in bag and Rs 16 lakh from Gupta's cabin bag -- during the proceeding, they said.