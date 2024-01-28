In a push to 'Naga Movement', Eastern Naga National Government merges with NSCN-IM

"They expressed their desire to strengthen the Indo-Naga political talks based on the Framework Agreement signed in 2015. With this merger, they believe, it will motivate the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding and allow them to get more involved and active towards the Naga national movement. They are particularly concerned for the political situation in the Pangmi region in TCL which they want to strengthen with the merger with NSCN," the NSCN-IM said in a statement on Sunday.

"They expressed their desire to handle the Pangmi region issue with a sense of urgency as any negligence would amount to the highest failure for the Naga nation. The ENNG leaders have shown deep concern for the issue of Naga integration as the present Nagas are divided by the artificial boundaries. They pointed out that integration of all Naga areas and the Nagas, wherever they are, must be given top priority."

The NSCN-IM has been in ceasefire with the government since 1997 and signed the Framework Agreement with the Centre in 2015. The efforts to reach a "final agreement," however, have remained in limbo mainly due to the outfit's insistence on the demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas and 'integration' of all Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast.

"What further motivates the ENNG to join hands with NSCN is the non-negotiable Naga flag and Yehzabo (Constitution) and they are restless to get into duty assigned to them under NSCN in Naga areas in TCL, Arunachal Pradesh," said the NSCN-IM statement.

The merger comes days after NSCM-IM's announcement about not allowing the Centre to fence the border with Myanmar and end the Free Movement Regime as the same would further divide the Nagas living in both the countries.