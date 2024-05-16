NSCN-IM, other Naga groups observe 'Naga Plebiscite' together after 73 years, insist on 'sovereign rights'

Talking about the "Naga plebiscite" conducted by Naga National Council, NSCN-IM vice-chairman Tongmeth Wangnao said, "It was the most powerful symbol of Naga people’s inalienable right for sovereignty. Not only does it represent the virtues of being Nagas, it also ignited the flame of irreversible political identity of the Nagas as a sovereign nation".

He said through the "plebiscite", 99.9 per cent of Nagas had voted for a "sovereign Naga nation". He concluded his speech saying, "Let the world hear us today. In God’s name we observe Naga Plebiscite in consonance with the recognized unique history of the Nagas and Framework Agreement, after 73 years. This is to put on record once again the inalienable rights of the Nagas to be a sovereign nation. Thus, the sovereign rights of the Nagas rights as flaunted on May 16, 1951, will continue to remain imprinted indelibly in the psyche of the Nagas."

The event was organised at NSCN-IM "headquarters" at Hebron where the leaders and cadres of the group have been lodged since it signed a ceasefire with the government in 1997. Apeuna Iheilung, vice-president of Naga Mothers' Association appealed all Naga political groups including the NSCN-IM to for peace and reconciliation and "rededication to the spirit of Nagas as people beyond all borders and man-made boundaries".