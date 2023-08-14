Rebel group NSCN-IM flags 2015 'Framework Agreement' to end 76-year-old Naga conflict

"This is a mutually agreed official document. This Framework Agreement is our legacy. On the issue of integration of all Naga areas, the Government of India has officially acknowledged that it is the legitimate right of the Nagas. Therefore, it shall be finalised accordingly. The flag and constitution are naturally inseparable from the sovereignty of people. It is a universally accepted truth that the flag and constitution are constituent parts of sovereignty. There is no ambiguity about it. They must take the stand to speak the truth," NSCN-IM general secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah said in his speech during "celebration of the Naga Independence Day" on Monday.