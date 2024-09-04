Six killed in landslides on NH-29 in Nagaland, Dimapur-Kohima road blocked

Guwahati: Landslides caused by heavy rains killed six persons including a woman on Wednesday in Nagaland while communication on the NH-29 between Dimapur and the state capital Kohima remained snapped.
Confirming the death of the six persons, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday urged people to follow the official advisories for communication on the important highway.
The landslide on a stretch at Pherima, Piphema and Pagla Pahar near New Chumukedima resulted in complete blockage of the highway. A portion of the important highway has been washed away, making it impossible for all vehicular traffic between Kohima and Dimapur, said an official statement.
The officials also advised against using the alternate Pimla-Mhainamtsi route for travel between Kohima and Dimapur, as it was also affected by mudslides and landslides.
This, however, triggered panic buying of essential commodities in Kohima with residents fearing shortage of supplies. The NH-29 leads up to Manipur and is an important arterial road for supplies. The district administration, however, assured people about adequate supplies of commodities.
In a social media post, CM Rio said authorities are working on the ground and the state government took up the matter with the Centre and National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited for restoration of communication on the NH-29.
Published 04 September 2024, 13:44 IST