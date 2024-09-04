Six killed in landslides on NH-29 in Nagaland, Dimapur-Kohima road blocked

Guwahati: Landslides caused by heavy rains killed six persons including a woman on Wednesday in Nagaland while communication on the NH-29 between Dimapur and the state capital Kohima remained snapped.

Confirming the death of the six persons, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday urged people to follow the official advisories for communication on the important highway.

The landslide on a stretch at Pherima, Piphema and Pagla Pahar near New Chumukedima resulted in complete blockage of the highway. A portion of the important highway has been washed away, making it impossible for all vehicular traffic between Kohima and Dimapur, said an official statement.