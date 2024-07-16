Supreme Court notice to Modi government on Nagaland's plea against denial of sanction to try Army personnel for killings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Ministry of Defence on a plea of the Nagaland government challenging denial of sanction to prosecute 30 Army personnel, who were accused of killing 13 civilians in a botched-up operation to ambush militants in the state in 2021.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, on Monday, took note of the submissions of the state government and issued notices to the Centre and the Union Ministry of Defence.

The bench has now fixed the plea of Nagaland on September 3.

In April last year, the Central government had denied sanction to prosecute the Army men who were allegedly involved in the botched up ambush at Oting in Mon district of the state.