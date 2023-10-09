Nagpur or Patna: I.N.D.I.A bloc yet to decide on first rally venue

However, sources said Congress is keen on having the first rally to be held under its leadership and suggests Nagpur as the likely venue where they could highlight the attack on the secular fabric of the country. Trinamool Congress is also not keen on highlighting ‘Caste Census’ as one of the main planks of the bloc owing to local Bengal politics.

With the party taking up the issue seriously with Rahul Gandhi as its mascot, the party does not want to share the limelight. The party is also finalising the strategy on its social justice plank during the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on Monday.

It has already announced that the Karnataka government would release the caste data soon while its government in Rajasthan will be holding a caste survey. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has promised a caste survey in Chhattisgarh once Congress returns to power and Randeep Surjewala similarly in Madhya Pradesh.

Last Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a 40-minute-long meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi where the issue of reigniting vigour into the bloc was discussed.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has also had interactions with the Congress leadership on this issue. In late September, Yechury also held a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) top leader Nitish Kumar and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad in Patna.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc had earlier indicated that it wanted to hold five rallies in Patna, Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati and Delhi on specific themes. Patna was chosen to highlight the social justice plank, especially caste census, while in Nagpur, the seat of RSS, they wanted to highlight the attack on India’s secular ethos.

The Guwahati rally was aimed at highlighting Manipur violence and issues of the northeast while Chennai was slated for bringing to the fore the deteriorating Centre-state relations. The plan was to hold the final rally in Delhi where the agenda of the bloc would be unveiled with a focus on the common man’s problem.

At the September 13 meeting of the Coordination Committee of I.N.D.I.A bloc, Bhopal was chosen as the first venue. However, wary of the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ debate taking a toll on Congress’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh, its senior leader unilaterally announced that the rally will not take place in Bhopal.