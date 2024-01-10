Indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner drone unveiled by Navy chief

A press release from Adani said Drishti 10 'Starliner' is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kg payload capacity, the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification and clear to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

(NATO STANAG 4671 is the NATO Standardized Agreement 4671 which is the UAV System Airworthiness Requirements (USAR). It is intended to allow military UAVs to operate in other NATO members' airspace.)