Navy, Coast Guard evacuate critically-ill patients from Agatti to Kochi in challenging weather

Kochi: The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard carried out a joint medical evacuation of four critically-ill patients, including two infants, from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep on Thursday amidst challenging weather conditions, a Defence release said.

The patients -- two infants and two adults -- were successfully evacuated following a request from the Lakshadweep administration, the release said.

The operation was initiated and carried out by the Southern Naval Command and the Coast Guard District HQ - 4 here amidst challenging weather conditions due to the prevailing south-west monsoon in the area, it said.