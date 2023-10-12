Nawab Malik's interim bail extended in money laundering case on health grounds

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik that was granted to him in a money laundering case.

Malik was earlier granted bail for two months by the top court on August 11, on health grounds.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi extended his interim bail by three months as it was submitted before the court that his health condition has not improved and his one kidney has failed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the probe agency did not object to the extension of interim bail to Malik on medical grounds.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February, 2022 in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik had moved High Court after a Mumbai special court rejected his bail plea in the matter in November last year.

The high court had noted that Malik's right to life was not infringed in any manner as he had been getting "specialised medical assistance".