NCERT revisions to Class 12 history text show Harappans 'indigenous' to Haryana's Rakhigarhi site

The National Council for Education Research and Training, the Centre's advisor on changes to school education recently introduced certain revisions to the history syllabus of Class 12 students highlighting the migration of Harappans to Rakhigarhi which is an Indus Valley site in Haryana's Hisar.

The course regulating body— NCERT cited certain "archaeological findings" that apparently call for "corrections" in the history book's chapter of Class 12 titled— Bricks, Beads and Bones— The Harappan Civilisation. A report in the Indian Express said that NCERT's reference of archaeological findings at Rakhigarhi site also show that Harappans belonged to the Haryana site, even before the migration of Aryans. The findings, NCERT claimed, also showed that "Harappans followed a democratic system".

The NCERT has also introduced certain revisions to the History and Sociology textbooks of students in Class 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11. However, the changes to the Class 12 history syllabus is the most evident.

What ASI found in the previous excavation?

Rakhigarhi in Hisar is also said to be the largest site from the pre-Harappan period. The Archaeological Survey of India has carried multiple excavations at the Rakhigarhi site— in seasoned gaps.

During the excavation in 2022, the ASI found mounds 1, 3 and 7 were taken up, and in total 13 trenches were excavated. The ASI had said that findings indicated the presence of industrial society, replete with a planned city with a complex street system on raised platforms, and houses with extensive layouts, and a drainage system.