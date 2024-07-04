NCERT to recreate PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' for virtual exhibition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' initiative might soon be recreated for a virtual platform, with the NCERT working on a proposal to develop a portal to host his speeches and allow students to capture selfies with him in an interactive 2D/3D environment.

The move comes against the backdrop of a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations with the opposition raising questions on credibility of the examination processes in the country.

The Opposition has taken swipes at Modi, demanding that he should hold one such interaction on medical enrance exam NEET issue as well.