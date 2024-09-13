NCERT writes to education ministry to press states for implementation of NEP reforms

New Delhi: Weeks after it introduced a new evaluation system with different weightage methods, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has written to the Ministry of Education urging it to write to state governments to implement the recommendations of the reforms, which have been laid down in consonance with the National Education Policy.

Some of these reforms include removing board exams in the 9, 10 and 11 standards so that the marks obtained there are used to evaluate the results in the 12th standard.

Amidst the tug-of-war between states ruled by the Opposition parties and the Centre, there are some of the state boards that are open to implementing these reforms, but they need a notification from the state government. To this end, the Centre will have to write to the state issuing the notification, the NCERT has written in its letter.

The report, titled ‘Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards’, was submitted by PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), a regulatory body under the NCERT.