NCP questions Smriti Irani's silence on UP school viral video case

Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Saturday questioned Smriti Irani on her silence over the video of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a teacher was heard asking students slap a Muslim kid in the classroom.

The NCP had earlier pointed fingers at Irani for staying mum on critical issues like the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi and Manipur violence against women.

Smriti Irani is the Union Minister of Women and Child Development as well as the Union Minority Affairs Minister.