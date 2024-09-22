NCPCR asks social media platforms to explore ways to protect children online

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) met representatives from major social media platforms to address issues related to the safety of children online and explore ways to protect them.

In a recent meeting with representatives from companies like Google, YouTube, Meta, X, Snapchat, Reddit, Sharechat, and Bumble, the Commission sought to explore ways to protect children from harmful content and online exploitation.

Key issues discussed included mechanisms for age verification, tools for identifying and blocking Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), support for law enforcement agencies, and parameters for reporting cases to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).