NCPCR, social media platforms hold talks to ensure online safety of children

The two sides also agreed on allowing social media platforms to enter into contracts with minors only after obtaining explicit consent from their parents or legal guardians.

The platforms also agreed to display disclaimers in English, Hindi and local or regional languages before showing any adult content, in pursuant of Section 11 of the POCSO Act as well as the Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The disclaimers must warn parents that they may be held liable if the child views adult content under the aforementioned legal provisions.