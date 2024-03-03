NCW chief Rekha Sharma fumes at American journalist's tweet reacting to Jharkhand gang-rape of Spanish vlogger

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma once again waded into controversy after she accused an American journalist of “defaming” the country after he shared instances of sexual harassment of tourists in India.

David Josef Volodzko was sharing his experiences in India after retweeting a Spanish vlogger's account of being gang-raped in Jharkhand while travelling with her husband.

Volodzko, in a long post on X, said that the level of sexual aggression he had witnessed in India was “unlike anywhere else” he had ever been.

“Once a total stranger, a British woman, asked to sleep in my bed and pretend to be my girlfriend on a train ride because a man walking by in the hall had licked her foot and she felt unsafe,” he shared.